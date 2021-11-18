The Pineapple Thief (Gavin Harrison) Release Drum Playthrough for “Wretched Soul”

NEW LIVE ALBUM + BLU-RAY/DVD

“NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH” OUT NOW ON KSCOPE

THE PINEAPPLE THIEF has revealed a new playthrough video for “Wretched Soul,” featuring their critically-acclaimed and wildly revered luminary drummer KING CRIMSON, PORCUPINE TREE). The live recording of “Wretched Soul” is found on the band’s newly released record and blu-ray/dvd, Nothing But The Truth, which captures the band at their very best performing songs from their illustrious catalogue and is available now from Kscope. British progressive-rock bandhas revealed a new playthrough video for “,” featuring their critically-acclaimed and wildly revered luminary drummer Gavin Harrison ). The live recording of “” is found on the band’s newly released record and blu-ray/dvd,which captures the band at their very best performing songs from their illustrious catalogue and is available now from

Commenting on the live “Wretched Soul” percussion, Harrison states:

“I was working on an idea to rearrange some of the older Pineapple Thief songs. Maybe they could be songs we could play live or just re-record for a fun project. Whilst digging around the back catalog I came across the song Wretched Soul and really liked it. The original (which you could easily find on streaming services) is actually a ’straight 8ths’ groove and all in ‘double time’. I had a few attempts at rearranging it as it was – but I didn’t love the results. Then one day I was singing the tune to myself whilst sitting at the drums and I played a ‘half time’ shuffle rhythm and it seemed to fit nicely – however I would need to chop up the original track into a triplet feel to play that kind of groove over it. Bruce Soord supplied me with the original multi-track recording and I put an 8th note triplet cut right throughout the guitar track and reprogrammed the bass (just for the sake of making a demo to play to the band). It worked well going from half-time to double-time for the choruses. The other band members replaced their original parts to fit the new arrangement….and here it is.”

“WRETCHED SOUL” DRUM PLAYTHROUGH:

Video Shoot Gallery:

Purchase Nothing But The Truth: https://TPT.lnk.to/NothingButTheTruth

Deluxe 4 disc hardback book containing:

DISC 1: Blu-ray (Audio – Hi-res Stereo/DTS-HD MA 5.1/Dolby Atmos)

DISC 2: DVD (Audio – Hi-res Stereo/DTS 5.1)

The blu ray and DVD discs feature the full performance plus a dedicated Gavin Harrison ‘drumcam’ option

Includes 4 bonus songs not seen on the streamed event

4 music videos “Demons”, “Break it All”, “Versions Of The Truth” and “Driving Like Maniacs” all with Dolby atmos mixes.

6 documentary shorts from the band

60 page hardback book containing lyrics, exclusive photos from the performance and much more

DISC 3: CD ONE (audio)

DISC 4: CD TWO (audio)

Blu Ray Edition – contents as above

With the audio soundtrack being released on 2CD / gatefold double LP on black vinyl and digitally

Nothing But The Truth – Performance tracklisting

AUDIO DISC 1(Nothing But The Truth)

1. Versions Of The Truth [05:39]

2. In Exile [04:59]

3. Warm Seas [04:00]

4. Our Mire [07:17]

5. Build A World [03:40]

6. Demons [04:33]

7. Driving Like Maniacs [03:29]

8. Someone Pull Me Out [04:00]

9. Uncovering Your Tracks [04:26]

10. Break It All [04:28]

AUDIO DISC 2(Nothing But The Truth)

1. White Mist [09:46]

2. Out Of Line [03:56]

3. Wretched Soul [05:21]

4. Far Below [04:33]

5. Threatening War [06:37]

6. The Swell [04:14]

7. The Final Thing On My Mind [09:42]

THE PINEAPPLE THIEF LIVE – NORTH AMERICA IN 2022

The band will return to North America for the first time in years in 2022. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.pineapplethief.com/tour/

