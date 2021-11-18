fbpx
The Pineapple Thief (Gavin Harrison) Release Drum Playthrough for “Wretched Soul”


NEW LIVE ALBUM + BLU-RAY/DVD
NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH” OUT NOW ON KSCOPE
 

British progressive-rock band THE PINEAPPLE THIEF has revealed a new playthrough video for “Wretched Soul,” featuring their critically-acclaimed and wildly revered luminary drummer Gavin Harrison (KING CRIMSONPORCUPINE TREE). The live recording of “Wretched Soul” is found on the band’s newly released record and blu-ray/dvd, Nothing But The Truth, which captures the band at their very best performing songs from their illustrious catalogue and is available now from Kscope.

Commenting on the live “Wretched Soul” percussion, Harrison states:

“I was working on an idea to rearrange some of the older Pineapple Thief songs. Maybe they could be songs we could play live or just re-record for a fun project. Whilst digging around the back catalog I came across the song Wretched Soul and really liked it. The original (which you could easily find on streaming services) is actually a ’straight 8ths’ groove and all in ‘double time’. I had a few attempts at rearranging it as it was – but I didn’t love the results. Then one day I was singing the tune to myself whilst sitting at the drums and I played a ‘half time’ shuffle rhythm and it seemed to fit nicely – however I would need to chop up the original  track into a triplet feel to play that kind of groove over it. Bruce Soord supplied me with the original multi-track recording and I put an 8th note triplet cut right throughout the guitar track and reprogrammed the bass (just for the sake of making a demo to play to the band). It worked well going from half-time to double-time for the choruses. The other band members replaced their original parts to fit the new arrangement….and here it is.”

“WRETCHED SOUL” DRUM PLAYTHROUGH:

Video Shoot Gallery:
Purchase Nothing But The Truth: https://TPT.lnk.to/NothingButTheTruth

Deluxe 4 disc hardback book containing:
DISC 1: Blu-ray (Audio – Hi-res Stereo/DTS-HD MA 5.1/Dolby Atmos)
DISC 2: DVD (Audio – Hi-res Stereo/DTS 5.1)

  • The blu ray and DVD discs feature the full performance plus a dedicated Gavin Harrison ‘drumcam’ option
  • Includes 4 bonus songs not seen on the streamed event
  • 4 music videos “Demons”, “Break it All”, “Versions Of The Truth” and “Driving Like Maniacs” all with Dolby atmos mixes.
  • 6 documentary shorts from the band
  • 60 page hardback book containing lyrics, exclusive photos from the performance and much more

DISC 3: CD ONE (audio)
DISC 4: CD TWO (audio)

Blu Ray Edition – contents as above
With the audio soundtrack being released on 2CD gatefold double LP on black vinyl and digitally

Nothing But The Truth – Performance tracklisting

 

AUDIO DISC 1(Nothing But The Truth)
1. Versions Of The Truth [05:39]
2. In Exile [04:59]
3. Warm Seas [04:00]
4. Our Mire [07:17]
5. Build A World [03:40]
6. Demons [04:33]
7. Driving Like Maniacs [03:29]
8. Someone Pull Me Out [04:00]
9. Uncovering Your Tracks [04:26]
10. Break It All [04:28]
AUDIO DISC 2(Nothing But The Truth)
1. White Mist [09:46]
2. Out Of Line [03:56]
3. Wretched Soul [05:21]
4. Far Below [04:33]
5. Threatening War [06:37]
6. The Swell [04:14]
7. The Final Thing On My Mind [09:42]
THE PINEAPPLE THIEF LIVE – NORTH AMERICA IN 2022
The band will return to North America for the first time in years in 2022. Tickets are on sale now at https://www.pineapplethief.com/tour/

