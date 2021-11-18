The Pineapple Thief (Gavin Harrison) Release Drum Playthrough for “Wretched Soul”
“NOTHING BUT THE TRUTH” OUT NOW ON KSCOPE
Commenting on the live “Wretched Soul” percussion, Harrison states:
“I was working on an idea to rearrange some of the older Pineapple Thief songs. Maybe they could be songs we could play live or just re-record for a fun project. Whilst digging around the back catalog I came across the song Wretched Soul and really liked it. The original (which you could easily find on streaming services) is actually a ’straight 8ths’ groove and all in ‘double time’. I had a few attempts at rearranging it as it was – but I didn’t love the results. Then one day I was singing the tune to myself whilst sitting at the drums and I played a ‘half time’ shuffle rhythm and it seemed to fit nicely – however I would need to chop up the original track into a triplet feel to play that kind of groove over it. Bruce Soord supplied me with the original multi-track recording and I put an 8th note triplet cut right throughout the guitar track and reprogrammed the bass (just for the sake of making a demo to play to the band). It worked well going from half-time to double-time for the choruses. The other band members replaced their original parts to fit the new arrangement….and here it is.”
“WRETCHED SOUL” DRUM PLAYTHROUGH:
Deluxe 4 disc hardback book containing:
DISC 1: Blu-ray (Audio – Hi-res Stereo/DTS-HD MA 5.1/Dolby Atmos)
DISC 2: DVD (Audio – Hi-res Stereo/DTS 5.1)
- The blu ray and DVD discs feature the full performance plus a dedicated Gavin Harrison ‘drumcam’ option
- Includes 4 bonus songs not seen on the streamed event
- 4 music videos “Demons”, “Break it All”, “Versions Of The Truth” and “Driving Like Maniacs” all with Dolby atmos mixes.
- 6 documentary shorts from the band
- 60 page hardback book containing lyrics, exclusive photos from the performance and much more
DISC 3: CD ONE (audio)
DISC 4: CD TWO (audio)
Blu Ray Edition – contents as above
With the audio soundtrack being released on 2CD / gatefold double LP on black vinyl and digitally
Nothing But The Truth – Performance tracklisting
|AUDIO DISC 1(Nothing But The Truth)
1. Versions Of The Truth [05:39]
2. In Exile [04:59]
3. Warm Seas [04:00]
4. Our Mire [07:17]
5. Build A World [03:40]
6. Demons [04:33]
7. Driving Like Maniacs [03:29]
8. Someone Pull Me Out [04:00]
9. Uncovering Your Tracks [04:26]
10. Break It All [04:28]
|AUDIO DISC 2(Nothing But The Truth)
1. White Mist [09:46]
2. Out Of Line [03:56]
3. Wretched Soul [05:21]
4. Far Below [04:33]
5. Threatening War [06:37]
6. The Swell [04:14]
7. The Final Thing On My Mind [09:42]
