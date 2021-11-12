Monday, November 1, 2021, on Def Leppard drummer Rick Allen’s 58th birthday, we are announcing a special upcoming auction called ’12 Drummers Drumming’ to benefit his Raven Drum Foundation. For the past 37 years, PNC has calculated the prices of the 12 gifts from the classic holiday song, “The Twelve Days of Christmas.” The PNC Christmas Price Index is a fun holiday tradition, and in 2020 included adjustments for the pandemic’s impact on the cost of purchasing all the presents. No price for the drummers was available! Rick and his wife Lauren are celebrating 20 years since the launch of Raven Drum. They wanted to offer fans the opportunity to bring home one-of-a kind items and personal experiences, from some of the industry’s best, to raise money for traumarecovery & resiliency programs for Veterans and suicide prevention. And, set a new price for 12 DRUMMERS DRUMMING (our personal favorite gift) in 2021! The auction site is located at12drummers.givesmart.com.

THEIR GOAL IS TO RAISE $150,000 IN 12 DAYS, BY OFFERING SIGNATURE ITEMS & UNIQUE EXPEREINCES DONATED BY A COLLECTION OF MUSIC’S MOST INFLUENTIAL DRUMMERS, TO HELP FUND RAVEN DRUM FOUNDATION’S MISSIONTO SERVE, EDUCATE, AND EMPOWER VETERANS DEALING WITH PTSD AND TBI, PEOPLE IN CRISIS, AND OTHER AT-RISK POPULATIONS

“The Twelve Days of Christmas” historically did not reference the days leading up to Christmas, but the twelve days following it. This year, the Raven Drum Foundation is breaking from that timeframe to launch its first ever “12 Drummers Drumming” online auction on Veterans Day,November 11th.

The online auction will commence on November 11, 2021 at 9:00 AM PSTwith a signed drumhead, a stick that was used by ‘The Thunder God’, Def Leppard’s Rick Allen during a Big Love Benefit Concert, and a Rick Allen original mixed media art piece titles ‘Wings of Hope’. The package will also include a personal thank you call with Raven Drum’s founders Rick and his wife Lauren Monroe, musician and Modern Drummer contributor.

Each day a new artist will be featured, and their drum package will be revealed & available for bidding. The auction will conclude at 9:00 PM PST on Monday, November 22, 2021, 12 days after launching and items will shipped to the winning bidders in time for the holidays. CONFIRMED PARTICIPANTS INCLUDE: Chad Smith(Red Hot Chili Peppers), Sheila E, Matt Sorum(Guns & Roses/Velvet Revolver), Todd Sucherman(Styx), Kenny Aronoff (John Mellencamp), Cindy Blackman Santana(Santana/Lenny Kravitz), Duane Trucks(Widespread Panic/Hard Working Americans), Brad Wilk (Rage Against the Machine/Audioslave), Danny Seraphine(Chicago), Shannon Larkin (Godsmack), Zac Hanson(Hanson), and Joey Kramer(Aerosmith). More to be announced.

For more info:

Laurie BakerRaven Drum Foundation www.ravendrumfoundation.org