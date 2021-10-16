Rock Camp Participates in Breast Cancer Awareness Month

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer. Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp will be donating $250 to Breast Cancer Can Stick It for each person that signs up for a Rock Camp in the next 7 days. $599 down reserves your spot for any of our five upcoming Camps. See below for a full list or visit rockcamp.com.

About Breast Cancer Can Stick It:April Samuels, a former camper, is thrilled to be partnering with Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp. In 2011, April had just completed chemo treatment for breast cancer and wanted to celebrate by going to Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp to see one of her favorite musicians, Sammy Hagar. Attending camp helped her expand on her nonprofit, Breast Cancer Can Stick It! Foundation, Inc. “Coming to Rock Camp gave me the idea to incorporate celebrity drummers in our events. Now every year at our largest annual fundraising event, Drummathon, we feature rock star celebrity drummers! It’s really had an enormous impact in our fight against breast cancer through Breast Cancer Can Stick It!” Samuels continued, “I’m excited our nonprofit is partnering with my friends at Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp for the very special upcoming Women’s Only camp!”

Got Questions? Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp Has Answers! Answers That ROCK!

At 5pm Pacific time, join our Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp FREE Live Informational Zoom Room!

Every Tuesday Britt Lightning and the staffers here at Rock ‘n’ Roll Fantasy Camp will be live in our Zoom Room to chat with you and answer your questions. We will provide insight and tips on how to make your upcoming camp the best it can be, and who knows, maybe a famous rocker or two might jump on to join the party!

Additionally, we now have a daily Customer Service Hour, Monday through Friday from 3pm-4pm Pacific time. Just call 1-888-762-2263 EXT 5. Keith and the staff will be there to answer any of your questions.

