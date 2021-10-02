Paracas Ritual Album Review

Paracas Ritual, the new album by Manongo Mujica and Terje Evensen, sonically captures the duo’s time spent in the desert and bay of Paracas, on the Peruvian coast. Long days of listening and recording the sounds of the landscape have served as material and inspiration for this first collaborative project. The album also includes

photographs of the Paracas landscapes taken by Pauline Barberi and paintings by Manongo himself.

Manongo Mujica is a Peruvian percussionist, composer and visual artist. His

constant search for sounds, from native to electronic, has led him to composing expansive ambient pieces. Norway’s Terje Evensen specializes in modern improvisational jazz combined with electronic elements, creating spacious and dramatic soundscapes.

In their artistic careers, they have expressed great interest in exploring the world of synesthesia, a neurological condition in which information meant to stimulate one of the senses stimulates several of your senses. When applied to music, sound involuntarily evokes an experience of color, shape, and movement. In their words, listening to the desert is also a way of listening to the visual field of the landscape, turning it into an acoustic impression of the mind. Paracas Ritual is a reflection of this

practice.

Blending ambient, meditative percussion, and improvisation, the four pieces that make up the album combine electronic sounds, field recordings, and a wide variety of percussion instruments with the essence of a soundtrack. These factors utilized with the experience and musicianship of Mujica and Evensen come together to form a unique listening experience.

