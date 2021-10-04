100 Drummers “Drum Together” for WhyHunger Campaign

The mission is simple, but critical: One Beat. One Mission. End Hunger.





WhyHunger—a non-profit founded in 1975 by the late Harry Chapin and radio deejay Bill Ayres to “change systems, policies, and institutions that perpetuate hunger and poverty in our world”—enlisted more than 100 drummers and percussionists to perform a new version of the Beatles’ “Come Together” in order to raise funds to end world hunger.

Watch “Come Together”

The track features Ringo Starr, Cindy Blackman Santana, Steve Gadd, Nandi Bushell, Jim Keltner, Chad Smith, Dame Evelyn Glennie, Stewart Copeland, Meytal Cohen, MD’s Editor at Large Billy Amendola, and too many other drummers and musicians to name here.

“We all can agree that no kid should be hungry, and everyone should have access to nutritious food,” said Ringo Starr. “This is a great cause that I’ve supported in the past and a great track—one of my favorite Beatles songs. So, when Jim Keltner asked me to join all these other drummers, I was happy to. Peace and love.”

Drum Together was conceptualized and produced by Tony Award-winner Brian Resnick and Drumming’s Global Ambassador Dom Famularo.

“When it comes to impactful compositions, ‘Come Together’ is at the top of the list, and it was the perfect song to galvanize this community for such a critical cause,” said Famularo. “Our hope is that WhyHunger’s Drum Together becomes the soundtrack for justice, as we strive with one beat and one mission to end hunger.”

The pandemic has had a dramatic impact on hunger and poverty rates across the globe, exposing just how many millions of people are struggling to make ends meet. From underlying issues of social and racial injustice to the lack of true living wages, the need for resources and investment in systemic change has been magnified.

“I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to help unite the world through music, and to help lift up such an important cause alongside my beloved drumming community,” said Jim Keltner. “Hunger affects far too many across the globe, and I urge everyone to join forces with us to support WhyHunger’s work to end hunger.”

With 90 cents of every dollar raised going directly to programmatic work, funds from the Drum Together campaign will fuel transformative community-led solutions across the U.S. and around the globe that advance the human right to nutritious food for all.

WhyHunger’s Drum Together is made possible with the generous support from SONY and Apple Corps, and with sponsorship from Davis Polk, Cindy and Tom Secunda. Drum Together was arranged and co-produced by Randy Waldman; directed, edited, and produced by Dakota Lupo, and audio engineered and co-produced by MD’s September cover artist Russ Miller.

Learn more at https://whyhunger.org/