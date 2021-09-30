Punk Pioneers Launch Podcast

By Jeff Ryan

It has been some time since we’ve heard from these two post-punk pioneers, but the news just came in that Double Elvis Productions will launch a new Audio Series Curious Creatures.

Curious Creatures is a brand-new podcast where hosts Lol Tolhurst (co-founder of The Cure) and Budgie (Siouxsie and the Banshees) will explore post punk’s enduring legacy and contemporary relevance. Tolhurst and Budgie welcome luminaries from all walks of life for revealing yet relaxed conversation, and will have notable guests such as Michael Dempsey, Mason Silva and others. The debut episode will premiere October 7, 2021, with LCD Soundsystem’s James Murphy as their first guest.

https://www.instagram.com/curiouscreaturesofficial/

https://twitter.com/curecreatures

Double Elvis Productions

Curiouscreaturespodcast.com