Play-through Video with Steven K. Buttery

Band: The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die

Song: “Invading the World of the Guilty as a Spirit of Vengeance”

Album: Illusory Walls out October 8 (digitally) & December 3 (vinyl)

Blurb from drummer Steven K. Buttery:

“ ‘Invading the World of the Guilty as a Spirit of Vengeance’ is the new defining sound of TWIABP; heavier, more aggressive, and more expansive than we’ve ever written or recorded. Playing drums on a track like this involves the challenge of both overplaying and underplaying in different parts of the song. To do so, I utilized my classical training in percussion performance to foster unique and creative fills that depicted the chaotic feel of the moments in this track. This was encouraged by our band member and engineer and producer, Chris Teti. Every drum take was met with the question ‘can you make the fills wilder?’ The only problem I have now is trying to replicate those fills in live performances.”

Gear used in play through:

Drums:

1979 Rogers big R 22×14” kick

Gretsch Catalina Club 14×14” floor Tom (used as a rack Tom)

Mapex 16×16” floor Tom

Early 90’s Pearl Free Floating 14×7” brass snare

Drum Heads:

Remo emperor X on snare

Remo Vintage emperors on toms

Aquarian Super Kick 2 on kick drum

Meinl Cymbals:

15” byzance dark hats

21” byzance medium crash

24” byzance medium ride

22” byzance medium crash

22” byzance medium China

Zildjian Cymbals:

22” crash of doom

Drumsticks:

Vater Power 3A