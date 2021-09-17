Play-through Video with Steven K. Buttery
Band: The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die
Song: “Invading the World of the Guilty as a Spirit of Vengeance”
Album: Illusory Walls out October 8 (digitally) & December 3 (vinyl)
Blurb from drummer Steven K. Buttery:
“ ‘Invading the World of the Guilty as a Spirit of Vengeance’ is the new defining sound of TWIABP; heavier, more aggressive, and more expansive than we’ve ever written or recorded. Playing drums on a track like this involves the challenge of both overplaying and underplaying in different parts of the song. To do so, I utilized my classical training in percussion performance to foster unique and creative fills that depicted the chaotic feel of the moments in this track. This was encouraged by our band member and engineer and producer, Chris Teti. Every drum take was met with the question ‘can you make the fills wilder?’ The only problem I have now is trying to replicate those fills in live performances.”
Gear used in play through:
Drums:
1979 Rogers big R 22×14” kick
Gretsch Catalina Club 14×14” floor Tom (used as a rack Tom)
Mapex 16×16” floor Tom
Early 90’s Pearl Free Floating 14×7” brass snare
Drum Heads:
Remo emperor X on snare
Remo Vintage emperors on toms
Aquarian Super Kick 2 on kick drum
Meinl Cymbals:
15” byzance dark hats
21” byzance medium crash
24” byzance medium ride
22” byzance medium crash
22” byzance medium China
Zildjian Cymbals:
22” crash of doom
Drumsticks:
Vater Power 3A