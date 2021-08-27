The Beatles Get Back To Let It Be With Special Edition Releases

“LET IT BE”

SPECIAL EDITION RELEASES

This fall, The Beatles present their 1970 chart-topping album Let It Be in sweeping new Special Editions, as you’ve never heard it before.

Featuring new mixes by producer Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell in stereo, 5.1 surround, and Dolby Atmos; expanded with previously unreleased session recordings and demos.

Available everywhere 15th October 2021.

Presented in Special edition packages; Super deluxe 5CD + Blu-ray set, super deluxe 4LP + 12” EP vinyl, deluxe 2CD, standard CD, limited edition picture disc and standard 1LP vinyl, digital & streaming.

All the new Let It Be releases feature the new stereo mix of the album as guided by the original “reproduced for disc” version by Phil Spector and sourced directly from the original session and rooftop performance eight-track tapes.

The physical and digital Super Deluxe collections also feature 27 previously unreleased session recordings, a four-track Let It Be EP, and the never before released 14-track Get Back stereo LP mix compiled by engineer Glyn Johns in May 1969.

HEAR THREE TRACKS NOW

Three tracks from the newly remixed and expanded edition make their digital release debuts with today’s pre-order launch: