Calling all Beatles Fans! The wait is over!

“THE BEATLES: GET BACK,” A DISNEY+ ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY SERIES DIRECTED BY PETER JACKSON, TO DEBUT EXCLUSIVELY ON DISNEY+

Over Six Hours of Never-Before-Seen Restored Footage, Including The Beatles’ Last Live Performance, to Roll Out on Disney+ Over Three Days, November 25, 26 and 27, 2021

The Walt Disney Studios, Apple Corps Ltd. and WingNut Films Productions Ltd. announced today that Disney+ will bring “The Beatles: Get Back,” a Disney+ Original documentary series directed by Peter Jackson, to fans and music lovers worldwide.

Because of the wealth of tremendous footage Peter Jackson has reviewed, which he has spent the past three years restoring and editing, “The Beatles: Get Back” will be presented as three separate episodes. Each episode is approximately two hours in length, rolling out over three days, November 25, 26 and 27, 2021, exclusively on Disney+.

For more please visit https://www.thebeatles.com/news/“-beatles-get-back”-disney-original-documentary-series-directed-peter-jackson-debut-exclusively