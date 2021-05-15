Modern Drummer Exhibiting at the 2021 Chicago Drum Show May 15th & 16th

Modern Drummer is exhibiting at the 2021 Chicago Drum Show (Sat May 15th & Sun May 16th) at the Prairie Events Center, at Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles, Illinois! This is the 30Anniversary of the Chicago Drum Show, and after 2020 we are excited to be joining 94+ other drum exhibitors at this iconic drum show. Some of the drum exhibitors include Rogers Drums USA Group (Booths 58, 59) and WFLIII Drums (Booths 40, 41, 45, 46). There will also be a plethora of drum stores, boutique drum, cymbal and accessories booths, academies, and of course Modern Drummer (Booth #135) where you can get your ‘mug’ on a MD Cover!

Saturday is also featuring Meet & Greet with Kofi Baker in “The Break Room” from 12pm-2pm CST on Sat May 15th, sponsored by WFLIII Drums.

If you are headed to the show be sure to visit the Modern Drummer Booth #135 located at the front of the show’s East Entrance where you can get on a digital mock cover of Modern Drummer Magazine ($8 or free with purchase of $20). Here is how, stop by our booth, we will take your picture, and put you on a mock cover of MD. We will send you a digital file of your cover after you stop by. Then be sure to post it on your socials with your tags and tag us @modern_drummer for Instagram and @modern_drummer for Facebook with the hashtag #moderndrummercover. We might even repost it! You can also order a custom framed print of your mock MD Cover (details at show).

Modern Drummer will also have products available at the show including our Legends Books – Volume I. Neil Peart – Volume II. Alex Van Halen – Volume III. Chad Smith. The MD Legends Collection is the ultimate Modern Drummer Book Guide for these three Legends. Each Legends Volume contains all their Modern Drummer Cover Stories (Neil Peart 9), an exclusive new interview for the Book (Alex Van Halen & Chad Smith), an evolution of their iconic drum kits, a breakdown of their bands classic tracks, and so much more. The ultimate MD book for drummers and fans of these iconic legends. Ask about our special Print + Digital Legends bundle at the show. We may also have a surprise gift for those attendees who order their Legends bundle at the show!

Additionally we will have on display and for sale 4 of the Modern Drummer Cover Fine Art Limited Edition Prints Collection, available for purchase at the show including the Neil Peart Legends Book 2020 Cover, Buddy Rich’s Modern Drummer Issue#1 from Jan 1977, Ringo Starr’s 1MD Cover Aug 1983, and John Bonham’s MD Tribute Issue July 1984. Check out all the Modern Drummer Covers Fine Art Frames available at https://www.moderndrummer.com/product-category/fine-art-prints/

Are printed on quality C-type and Giclée prints on Fuji Crystal Archive Paper. Professionally framed and matte mounted in high quality wooden black or white frames. All prints are framed with exhibition quality, shatter-resistant plexiglass. Limited editions, each size offered up to 499 prints. Sizes stated are measured by the outside of the frame. Certificate of authenticity numbered with the Modern Drummer Cover Date | Drummer on back of frame in plastic insert. Fixed sizes and pricing provide simple and clear choices – $99 to $399 plus shipping & handling. We offer as standard sizes Small 10×12, Medium 13×16, Large 18×22 , XL 26×32, & XXL 32×40 limited edition prints custom framed. Most USA orders shipped within 10 working days, via FEDEX ground. International orders shipping costs are calculated post order. Hand printed, custom framed, carefully boxed and shipped from the USA. Larger Format Framed Prints sizes are available upon request Offered in Black or White Frames with White Matte. Want a different color or matte? Send us an email Discounts for multiple frame orders, perfect for drum rooms, fan caves, offices, living rooms. Email us and let us know how many you want to order



The MD Cover’s Fine Art collection comes with a certificate of authenticity and:

We look forward to seeing you at MD’s Booth #135. Stop by for your Modern Drummer Cover, check out our Legends Book Collection, Fine Art Cover Framed Prints, and let’s talk shop!

For those of you folks around the globe that are not attending, we will be going live on Instagram over the course of the 2 day show, be sure to follow us on Instagram @modern_drummer to stay in the know with everything drums.