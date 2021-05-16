Levara – Album Review ‘Levara’ LP May 15th, 2021

by Josh Buchignani

With the release of Levara’s debut self-titled album “LEVARA”, Modern Drummer takes a look at this LA rock trio made up of UK drummer Josh Devine (One Direction’s tour drummer), US guitarist Trev Lukather (son of Steve Lukather of Toto), and skilled vocalist from France Jules Galli, together they deliver a unique and classic rock anthemic sound with a modern pop twist.

The track “Automatic”, is a catchy rocking love song that showcases Devine’s clean and solid playing on a great overall track that has a chorus that you may just start singing to on first listen. Josh delivers intensity and drive throughout the song with great feel and tasteful embellishments.

The powerfully driven ballad of the album, “Allow”, shines a spotlight on the interplay between musicians, specifically during each verse with guitar and drummer. On top of swelling guitar chords and soaring vocals, the sturdy fills and builds provided by Devine pushes the track to exactly where it needs to be.

Photo by: Danny Goler

“Ever Enough”, focuses more on a slower syncopated groove on the toms in which Devine’s musicality supports phrases played by the other instruments beautifully. Hits throughout the track that are played in unison by guitar, drums, and bass are set up by hard-hitting fills that are elegantly executed, adding perpetual motion to the song that builds up nicely to a Trey Lukather ripper guitar solo.

On the track, “Chameleon”, Josh does an exceptional job producing a huge sound that brings the group’s rhythm section to its fullest potential. Accompanying the acoustic kit, are some hybrid electric percussive elements such as claps and rim clicks. Once again, it is easy to hear the synchronicity between each instrument and how Devine’s ear is attuned to making magic in different musical situations.

Overall Levaras’s new LP is definitely worth the listen, and can be found on all major platforms.

Head to https://smarturl.it/LEVARA to buy, download or stream the album released 5/14/21 on Mascot Records.

Visit their website for more info about Levara: https://www.levaramusic.com/

Here is the ‘Automatic’ Josh Devine Drum Playthrough:

https://youtu.be/GnY8LW0OGCI

Here Levara’s new band video of ‘Ever Enough’:

https://youtu.be/n8VAMCbsNGQ

Visit Levara’s Social Media Pages:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/levaramusic

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/levaramusic

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/LEVARA/featured

Visit Josh Devine’s Social Media Pages:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/joshdevineuk

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joshdevinedrums/