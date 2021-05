Modern Drummer is sad to announce the passing of legendary Vegas drummer Bobby Morris. We send our condolences to his family, friends and fans. Bobby’s career in music was global, especially in Las Vegas, where he played with Elvis, Louis Prima, Barbra Streisand, and many more. To honor his memory, below is a link to the review of his autobiography My Las Vegas.

Bobby Morris’s My Las Vegas—With Elvis, Sinatra, Streisand, Darin, Prima & More