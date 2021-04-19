PROMARK DRUMSTICKS PARTNERS WITH CARTER MCLEAN TO LAUNCH SIGNATURE STICK

ProMark Drumsticks is thrilled to announce the launch of the Carter McLean Signature Stick, joining the elite ranks of Phil Collins, Neil Peart (Rush), and more. This signature stick, specifically designed with Carter, has a custom tip shape and is one of the most unique yet versatile sticks in the ProMark portfolio. Carter McLean is a highly regarded educator and live/studio drummer. McLean first began subbing in as a drummer for The Lion King on Broadway back in 2002 and has been the principal percussionist for the past ten years.