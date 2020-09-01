Modern Drummer Festival 2020

Modern Drummer is rebooting its world-famous Drum Festival on September 12 at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time with a live-streaming event honoring the late, great Rush drummer Neil Peart. Proceeds of ticket sales will benefit brain tumor research at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center.

The event, which will be produced and distributed via digital concert by LiveXLive Media, a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, will feature Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), Taylor Hawkins (Foo Fighters), Thomas Lang (Paul Gilbert, Nine Beats), Alex González (Maná), Jim Riley (Rascal Flatts), former Chicago drummer Danny Seraphine, Cindy Blackman-Santana (Santana), famed Vanilla Fudge/Jeff Beck drummer Carmine Appice, Keith Carlock (Toto, Steely Dan), Todd Sucherman (Styx), touring and studio legend Kenny Aronoff, Gregg Bissonette (Ringo’s All-Starr Band), Ray Luzier (Korn), global educator Dom Famularo, and YouTube drummer Kristina Schiano.

The festival will also feature special appearances by Carl Palmer (ELP, Asia), Eric Singer (Kiss), Mike Portnoy (Sons of Apollo, BMPD), Eric Leiderman (Late Night With Seth Meyers producer), Les DeMerle (Harry James, Transfusion), Brian Tichy (Bonzo Bash, ex-Foreigner, Whitesnake), Jason Bittner (Overkill), Don Lombardi (Drum Workshop, Drum Channel), Charlie Benante (Anthrax), Jonathan Moffett (Michael Jackson), and social-media influencers Wyatt Stav and 66 Samus.

Among the special features of the 2020 MD Festival are VIP digital Meet & Greet packages which provide exclusive 1:1 video chats with your favorite drummer! Cindy Blackman-Santana, Kenny Aronoff, Danny Seraphine, Todd Sucherman, Brian Tichy, Thomas Lang, Carmine Appice, Keith Carlock, Chad Smith, and Gregg Bissonette.



And special-offer bundles include merchandise, tickets, and

subscriptions to LiveXLive and Modern Drummer.



In addition, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the School of Rock, Drum Workshop, and Drum Channel are on board as Festival partners to provide exclusive content, giveaways, and special guests.

The Modern Drummer Festival is the most famous and prestigious drum festival in the world, and over the years has featured the most important and influential players in history. A small sampling includes jazz legends Tony Williams, Roy Haynes, and Jack DeJohnette, rock gods Ginger Baker, Ian Paice, and Danny Carey, fusion greats Steve Gadd, Dave Weckl, and Vinnie Colaiuta, world-music icons Sheila E, Airto Moreira, and Horacio Hernandez, and modern masters Chris Coleman, Jojo Mayer, and Benny Greb. Ticket packages for this year’s event start at $12.99 and can be purchased here.