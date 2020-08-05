Airto Seeds on the Ground Reissue (Airto)

On July 31, Real Gone Records reissued legendary Brazilian percussionist Airto’s second album, 1971’s Seeds on the Ground. Airto brought back largely the same crew that appeared on his debut record, Natural Feelings (also reissued by Real Gone): vocalist (and wife) Flora Purim, composer and multi-instrumentalist Hermeto Pascoal, and bassist Ron Carter, with contributions from drummer/percussionist Dom Um Ramão (who later replaced Airto in Weather Report) and accordionist Severino De Oliveira, a.k.a. Sivuca. The music on Seeds on the Ground is a fusion of bossa nova, psychedelic rock, Brazilian folk, Latin jazz, free jazz, and world music, and this reissue features the original gatefold cover art and comes in an ocean blue vinyl pressing limited to 1,000 copies. Read Airto’s August 1983 Modern Drummer cover story here.

The Pineapple Thief Versions of the Truth (Gavin Harrison)

British progressive-alternative rock band the Pineapple Thief will be releasing their thirteenth album, Versions of the Truth, on September 4 on Kscope Records. The band features founding vocalist/guitarist Bruce Soord, bassist Jon Sykes, keyboardist Steve Klitch, and drummer Gavin Harrison, also of Porcupine Tree and King Crimson. Learn what Harrison had to say to Modern Drummer about his previous work with the Pineapple Thief in this feature from last year.

New Order Power Corruption and Lies (Stephen Morris)

On October 2, Rhino Records is releasing the “definitive” version of New Order’s1983 studio album Power Corruption and Lies.The collection, which includes an LP, two CDs, two DVDs, and a 48-page hardcover book, features the album remastered for the first time from the original analog tape masters on LP and CD.The Extras CD contains previously unreleased writing sessions from New Order’sManchester rehearsal rooms and the 1982 John Peel Session for the BBC. The DVDs capture New Order live during 1982 and 1983 at the Hacienda and Kilkenny, the 1984 Play at Home Channel 4 TV documentary, and other rare live and TV performances. To read about drummer Stephen Morris’s contribution to the original album—as well as a couple dozen other great drum performances from the ’80s—check out this feature from 2016.