In this post we present five videos that Nick D’Virgilio and Sweetwater have produced, highlighting tracks from Nick’s new solo album, Invisible. (For the backstory, click here.)

As in all of our previous posts, in each video D’Virgilio discusses the parts he played and the gear he chose, which was unique for each track.

“Mercy”

On this track, Nick used gear from Yamaha, Sabian, Evans, and Promark.

“Overcome”

On this track, Nick used gear from Ludwig, Zildjian, Paiste, Evans, and Promark.

“In My Bones”

On this track, Nick used gear from Gretsch, DW, Zildjian, Sabian, Paiste, Remo, and Vater.

“Wrong Place Wrong Time”

On this track, Nick used gear from Mapex, Paiste, Aquarian, and Vic Firth.

“Snake Oil Salesman”

On this track, Nick used gear from Tama, Sonor, Yamaha, Mapex, DW, Ludwig, Gretsch, Trick, Zildjian, Sabian, Paiste, Vater, Remo, Evans, and Aquarian.