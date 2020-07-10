Hudson Music recently announced the release of The Brazilian Groove Book: Samba & Bossa Nova by internationally acclaimed drummer and Modern Drummer contributor Kiko Freitas.Starting with a breakdown of the layers of samba, Frietas presents independence ideas using tamborim rhythms, batucada patterns, lef-hand and left-foot independence concepts, odd-meter tamborim rhythms, and an approach to the samba snare drum. From there the material expands to include partido alto, using the brushes in samba, samba/funk, and samba school concepts. The book concludes with polyrhythmic ideas applied to samba. All of the content is explained in detail, accompanied by Kiko’s special method of vocalizing rhythms during practice. The package includes more than 115 videos covering dozens of the examples and variations in the book, plus four play-along tracks.

Freitas, who topped the World Music category of Modern Drummer’s 2019 Readers Poll, has been performing with Brazilian legend João Bosco for more than twenty years, and has performed with Michel Legrand, Nico Assumpção, Milton Nascimento, Chico Buarque, Frank Gambale, Lee Ritenour, John Patitucci, and many others. He has presented many clinics in Brazil and around the world, participating as a teacher at schools and events including National Brazilian Drummers Festival, Curso Internacional de Verão-EMB, Stockholm Royal Academy of Music in Sweden, and the California Jazz Conservatory.