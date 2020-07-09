As part of its ongoing effort to provide needed funding relief to musicians and music programs suffering loss of resources as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Guitar Center Music Foundation has announced that legendary session/touring drummer Russ Kunkel (Jackson Browne, James Taylor, Linda Ronstadt, Bob Dylan, Stevie Nicks) will be the featured guest on Relief 4 Musicians this Thursday, July 9, at 5 p.m. Pacific time, streaming on Drum Channel’s Facebook page.

Hosted by noted photographer and drummer Rob Shanahan, this is the latest installment for the foundation’s Relief 4 Musicians streaming event series fundraiser.

The online event will be free with an opportunity for viewers to make donations during the event, as well as bid on collectible artist-signed items. One hundred percent of the funds donated will go to support musicians in need and struggling music education and music therapy programs affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, funds raised through donations and auction items will help these programs with the much-needed funding for musical instruments and gear, remote learning capabilities, scholarships and more. Parties interested in making donations are encouraged to click here. For more information about this event, visit the Guitar Center Music Foundation.

Photo by Joel Bernstein