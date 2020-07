Animals as Leaders—guitarists Tosin Abasi and Javier Reyes, and drummer Matt Garstka—will be conducting a special live-stream event on Thursday, July 9 at 4 p.m. in Los Angeles, 7 p.m. in New York, 12 a.m. in London, and 8 a.m. in Tokyo, presented by Live Nation and hosted by Sumerian Records Facebook and YouTube Live. To learn much more about Matt Garstka, check out his April 2017 Modern Drummer cover story at the MD Archive.

Photo by Alex Solca.