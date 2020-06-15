Lee bashing out the groove to “Dr. Feelgood” for the Modern Drummer webcast audience on June 11.

Revealing All Access Hits with Host David Frangioni Webinar Digs Deep into Lee’s Creative Process and Drum Techniques

Tommy Lee, one of the most recognizable drummers on the planet, provided drum fans with a rare peek into his performance style, influences, essential gear, and songwriting process — as well as discussing his forthcoming album, Andro [Better Noise Music] — during Modern Drummer’s All Access Hits with Host David Frangioni webinar on June 11, 2020.

In addition to talking about Lee’s two new singles, “Knock Me Down” (featuring Killvein) and “Tops” (featuring Push Push), the duo discussed the why’s and how’s of Lee’s obsession with drums and music—even revealing the inspiration behind the thrilling and often-terrifying moving/spinning/roller-coaster drum risers Lee straps into for Motley Crue concerts.

“I’ve created this Frankenstein—this crazy monster,” said Lee about the risers. “But the reason I started is that I saw [Pat Travers drummer] Tommy Aldridge doing this ripping drum solo, and people were going to the bathroom or getting a beer. I thought, ‘Where are you guys going?’ And it dawned on me that people couldn’t see what he was doing. I needed to change how the audience sees the drummer. So the very first drum riser I built tilted to a vertical perspective, which gave the fans a view of my hands and feet. That was the beginning. It’s all Tommy Aldridge’s fault!”

Lee also brought on the production values, having his home-studio team produce clear and impactful audio and a multiple-camera perspective of his DW kit — a real treat when Lee demonstrated some iconic grooves (such as “Dr. Feelgood”), his approach to blending acoustic and electronic sounds, and other techniques.

The All Access Hits webinar had a reach of more than 73,000 people in under an hour—the largest audience our webinars have drawn to date! In addition, the event was picked up for coverage by hard-rock news aggregator Blabbermouth.net.

The complete All Access Hits with Host David Frangioni webinar is now available for free on the Modern Drummer Official YouTube channel, along with previous episodes starring Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers), looping sensation Elise Trouw, Art Cruz (Lamb of God), Eric Singer (KISS) and Nicko McBrain (Iron Maiden), and Gregg Bissonette (Ringo Starr).

CLICK TO SEE THE COMPLETE PLAYLIST!

The Tommy Lee episode of All Access Hits was sponsored by AHEAD drumsticks and powered by DW Drums and Drum Channel.

