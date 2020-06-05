Tommy Lee’s Solo Album, Andro, is expected to drop on October 16, 2020.

Tommy Lee isn’t kicking back and waiting for Motley Crue to get back on the road (the band’s summer tour was recently postponed due to the pandemic).

Instead, the drummer is simultaneously previewing two songs from his upcoming solo album, Andro [Better Noise Music] — “Knock Me Down” and “Tops” — via videos directed by Limp Bizkit‘s Fred Durst. The record features Lee as musical ringmaster, directing collaborations with a number of artists — all of whom wrote their own lyrics for the tracks on which they appear.

“Everybody really brought it,” says Lee, who quite democratically split his album into male and female sides. “We were all just really in sync with what we were trying to accomplish. Good music is so rare these days, and I just tried my hardest to do something that hasn’t been done yet. I really just like turning people on to new sh*t.”

Listen to “Knock Me Down” Featuring the Band Killvein

Check Out “Tops” Featuring South African Rapper Push Push

The diverse style- and genre-jumping Andro took Lee approximately two years to complete, and is his first solo release since Tommyland: The Ride in 2005.

“It was me sitting around writing like a maniac,” says Lee. “I would just go down to the studio and tweak out – it would be like, ‘Whoa, he has been down there for days.’ But I would just be banging on the keyboard, and a sound would inspire me, or suddenly there would be this beat, and it all just followed.”

