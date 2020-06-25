For “Where’s the Passion” D’Virgilio opted for a DW Santa Monica kit in birds-eye maple.

If you’ve been following the series (and you should be), you already know that Nick D’Virgilio and Sweetwater produced a bounty of content around the recording of D’Virgilio’s Invisible album [Sweetwater Sound].

Throughout the video productions, D’Virgilio discusses his compositional concepts, as well as why he choose different drum gear to manifest the feel, groove, and atmosphere of each specific song.

For #4 in the series, we have reached what D’Virgilio calls the “centerpiece” of the album, “Where’s the Passion.”

“The melody in the chorus is a reoccurring theme throughout the record,” he explains. “I chose the DW Santa Monica series kit for this song, because it has a beautiful sound whether playing the delicate grooves of the verses, or the big powerful grooves of the bridge, and everything in between.”

D’VIRGILIO’S “WHERE’S THE PASSION” GEAR

Drum Kit

DW Santa Monica in birds-eye maple finish

Kick – 16 x 22

Tom 1 – 8 x 12

Tom 2 – 8 x 13

Floor Tom 1 – 14 x 16

Floor Tom 2 – 16 x 18

Snare – 6.5 x 14

Hardware

DW

Cymbal stands – 9700 Heavy Duty

Cymbal/Tom stand – DWCP9999 9000 Series w/extra boom

and DWSM799 cymbal arm w/dbl clamshell clamp

Cymbal/Tom stand – DWCP9999 9000 Series w/extra boom

Snare stand – 9300 Heavy Duty

Hi Hat stand – 5500D

Kick pedal – DW 9000 dbl pedal – standard footboard

Cymbals

Sabian

Crash 1 – 18” HHX Ozone Crash

Crash 2 – 17” HHX Evolution Crash

Crash 3 – 18” HHX Legacy Crash

Crash 4 – 19” HHX Legacy Crash

Ride – 22” Sabian HHX Legacy Heavy ride

Splash 1 – 10” HHX Evolution Splash

Splash 2 – 7” HHX Evolution Splash

China – 18” HHX China

Hi Hats – 16” AA Apollo Hats

Drumheads

Toms: Remo Emperor Clear (batter side), DW clear (resonant side)

Kick: Remo Power Stroke 3 clear (batter side), DW branded (resonant side)

Snare: DW coated (batter side), DW Snare Bottom (resonant side)

Drumsticks

Vic Firth American Classic 55A woodtip

