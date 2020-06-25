If you’ve been following the series (and you should be), you already know that Nick D’Virgilio and Sweetwater produced a bounty of content around the recording of D’Virgilio’s Invisible album [Sweetwater Sound].
Throughout the video productions, D’Virgilio discusses his compositional concepts, as well as why he choose different drum gear to manifest the feel, groove, and atmosphere of each specific song.
For #4 in the series, we have reached what D’Virgilio calls the “centerpiece” of the album, “Where’s the Passion.”
“The melody in the chorus is a reoccurring theme throughout the record,” he explains. “I chose the DW Santa Monica series kit for this song, because it has a beautiful sound whether playing the delicate grooves of the verses, or the big powerful grooves of the bridge, and everything in between.”
HEAR THE SONG!
D’VIRGILIO’S “WHERE’S THE PASSION” GEAR
Drum Kit
DW Santa Monica in birds-eye maple finish
Kick – 16 x 22
Tom 1 – 8 x 12
Tom 2 – 8 x 13
Floor Tom 1 – 14 x 16
Floor Tom 2 – 16 x 18
Snare – 6.5 x 14
Hardware
DW
Cymbal stands – 9700 Heavy Duty
Cymbal/Tom stand – DWCP9999 9000 Series w/extra boom
and DWSM799 cymbal arm w/dbl clamshell clamp
Cymbal/Tom stand – DWCP9999 9000 Series w/extra boom
Snare stand – 9300 Heavy Duty
Hi Hat stand – 5500D
Kick pedal – DW 9000 dbl pedal – standard footboard
Cymbals
Sabian
Crash 1 – 18” HHX Ozone Crash
Crash 2 – 17” HHX Evolution Crash
Crash 3 – 18” HHX Legacy Crash
Crash 4 – 19” HHX Legacy Crash
Ride – 22” Sabian HHX Legacy Heavy ride
Splash 1 – 10” HHX Evolution Splash
Splash 2 – 7” HHX Evolution Splash
China – 18” HHX China
Hi Hats – 16” AA Apollo Hats
Drumheads
Toms: Remo Emperor Clear (batter side), DW clear (resonant side)
Kick: Remo Power Stroke 3 clear (batter side), DW branded (resonant side)
Snare: DW coated (batter side), DW Snare Bottom (resonant side)
Drumsticks
Vic Firth American Classic 55A woodtip
MORE INFO ABOUT NICK D’VIRGILIO
