Marco Minnemann photo by Hreinn Gudlausson.

Aristocrats drummer Marco Minnemann has teamed up with multi-instrumentalist/vocalist Randy McStine to release McStine & Minnemann on July 3, 2020.

The duo initially met in 2018 while working with other artists, but as they discovered their shared passion for an assortment of rock, pop, and punk artists, they decided to embark on a collaborative project together.

McStine & Minnemann is a high-energy collection of ten compact, yet expansive rock songs that sit well next to the likes of XTC, Mr. Bungle, the Police, Queen, and Frank Zappa.

The single “Your Offenses” encapsulates the band’s direction for this album, drawing inspiration from their biggest musical influences of the 1970s, but adding a more sophisticated twist.

“We didn’t make a punk rock record,” says McStine, “but I feel like the core of it is very much in that spirit.”

“I enjoy the ‘Your Offenses’ mix thoroughly—the energy, the sophisticated parts, the experimental bits, and not shying away from anything,” says Minnemann.”

Marco Minnemann (left) and Randy McStine.

McStine & Minnemann was produced by the duo, and mixed by Forrester Savell (Karnivool, SikTh).

