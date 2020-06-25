In the midst of the world-wide pandemic, Sweetwater is bringing its annual GearFest event completely online this Friday, June 26 and Saturday, June 27. All gear-obsessed musicians are invited, and no registration is required for GearFest2020.

Featuring guest appearances, workshops, panels, in-depth interviews, and more from some of the biggest names in the music business, fans can experience live music, partake in some of Sweetwater’s biggest music instrument and pro audio gear deals of the year, enter exciting hourly giveaways, and learn directly from world-class musicians and industry leaders without ever leaving the couch.

In addition to streamed content, Sweetwater is also producing over 1,500 exclusive “on-demand” videos from over 350 partners that will cover various topics, gear, and real-world applications.

Unlike many industry trade shows — which are held primarily for manufacturers and retailers — GearFest remains the only event of its kind and size to veer from tradition and remain open to the “virtual” public.

“While GearFest will be experienced differently from what we’re used to, we are excited for the opportunity to bring this one-of-a-kind experience to our customers, fans, and all lovers of music, says Sweetwater founder and president Chuck Surack. “We are looking forward to an incredible event that will allow us to share our passion for music and appreciation for our customers, while keeping health and safety a top priority for all.”

GearFest 2020 marks the event’s 19th anniversary. Last year, GearFest live streams generated over 250,000 views, and that number is expected to skyrocket with this year’s noteworthy lineup of engineers, producers, and artists. 2019 was a record-breaking success with more than 17,000 people in attendance at Sweetwater’s expansive campus in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Nearly all 50 states were represented along with several countries including Denmark, Japan, and India.

While exclusively an online event this year, GearFest will continue to feature fan favorites from musical appearances, to exclusive new content directly from your favorite manufacturers like Avid, Fender, Tama and more, to hourly prize giveaways valuing over $35,000. One lucky grand-prize winner will be selected on July 1, with the grand prize including a guitar-recording package worth over $5,000.

Highlights of noteworthy music icons who plan to present at GearFest 2020 include:

Alan Parsons — Grammy-Award-winning producer/​engineer, musician, and songwriter.

Nile Rodgers — Grammy-Award winner, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee.

Linda Perry — Singer/​songwriter, musician, and record producer.

Billy Gibbons — Guitarist, singer/​songwriter, record producer, and actor.

BT — Musician, DJ, singer/​songwriter, composer, and engineer.

Slash — Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee, guitarist, musician, songwriter, and producer.

Nathan East Bassist and singer/songwriter.

GearFest 2020 will take place on Friday, June 26th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST, and Saturday, June 27th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST.

Music lovers can stream the online event on Sweetwater’s Facebook and YouTube channels, in addition to www.gearfest.com.