Inspired by their West Coast colleagues, seven New York City–based drummers created the NYC edition of A Raffle by Drummers for Equality. Each drummer is raffling different pieces of gear in order to raise donations to the following organizations: NAACP, G.L.I.T.S. and the Bail Project. The raffle starts on Monday, June 29 and goes until Friday, July 3. All the gear and rules will be posted on June 29 on the drummers’ social media pages.

Participating drummers and their Instagram domains:

• Bruno Esrubilsky @brunodrums

(Mitski, Joseph, Hedwig and the Angry Inch on Broadway)

• Carter McLean @cartermac

(Charlie Hunter, Lion King on Broadway)

• Gunnar Olsen @gunbuns

(Bruce Springsteen, Big Data, Miike Snow)

• Chris Berry @chrisberrydrums

(AJR, Iggy Pop, Holy Ghost!)

• Dave Scalia @d_scalia

(Elle King, White Rabbits, Dawn Richard)

• Bryan Carter @bryancartermusic

(Kurt Elling, Veronica Swift, Marcus Roberts, Young Swangers)

• Greg Fox @gdfx

(Liturgy, Zs, Ex Eye)