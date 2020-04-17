Kicking off with its own donation of $20,000, multi-platinum rock act Shinedown has raised more than $200,000 to date to provide protective masks, isolation gowns, and exam gloves to U.S. and international health workers — and YOU can help further the cause!

The band recently dug into its vaults and put up for sale a never-before-heard song. “Atlas Falls,” and, along with an “Atlas Falls” t-shirt, 100-percent of the proceeds are going to Direct Relief, a non-profit humanitarian aid organization.

The t-shirt and a download of “Atlas Falls” is available NOW. BUY IT HERE and join the relief effort!

“‘Atlas Falls’ is a song we recorded during the Amaryllis sessions,” explains Shinedown drummer Barry Kerch. “At the time, it didn’t fit the message of the record, but held a special place in our heart. We knew someday that it would be necessary — this is the time. It is an uplifting song about humanity coming together for each other, and proceeds from the release of this song and t-shirt will 100-percent go to Direct Relief for much needed medical supplies.”

“I have always said and believe to be true that music can heal us all,” adds frontperson Brent Smith. “We need music, and each other—now more than ever—as we all are witnessing a global pandemic unlike anything we have ever seen in many generations. Myself, Barry, Zach, Eric, and our Shinedown family want the entire world to know that we are in this together, and we must all do our part and continue to encourage love, respect, and taking care of each other. Now is the time to put our differences aside so that we can truly lift each other up.”

LISTEN TO “ATLAS FALLS” TEASER

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT DIRECT RELIEF’S COVID-19 RESPONSE EFFORTS