New York’s Louis Armstrong Educational Foundation is establishing a $1 million fund to help the city’s jazz musicians during the COVID-19 crisis.

“The entire jazz ecosystem has been shut down, and the jazz community is devastated,” says foundation president Wynton Marsalis. “To mitigate some of the loss, this fund will award an unprecedented $1 million to assist qualifying musicians in need.”

The Louis Armstrong Emergency Fund for Jazz Musicians was announced on April 16, 2020, by the organization’s board of directors. Its aim is to provide financial support to jazz vocalists and instrumentalists who have lost income due to cancelled concerts, tours, and other performances during the pandemic. The fund will give one-time grants of $1,000 to jazz musicians who live and/or work in the five boroughs of New York City.

“Although this is a very large fund for an institution of our size, we are doing what we know ‘Pops’ would do,” says Marsalis, “and we welcome individuals, foundations, and other organizations to join us in supporting this underserved community.”

Musicians can submit an application at www.louisarmstrongfoundation.org.

The announced deadline is Monday April 20, 2020.