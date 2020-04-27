Gordo Drummer—Busking on buckets in Sydney, Australia.

The passion and enthusiasm — as well as commercial savvy — that young drummers and percussionists deploy to share their skills on social networks is not only impressive, but, in some cases, can also garner wild acclaim and advertising and/or sponsorship revenue.

Many of these success stories revolve around playing cover songs, or offering drum lessons.

But whether you’re an ambitious young person or a mature artist looking to stay engaged and productive during the pandemic, you’d could do worse than to research the five drummers below.

In varying degrees, they either have a ton of YouTube subscribers, or chart hundreds of thousands — if not millions — of views for selected videos.

If you haven’t done so already, now is the time to start posting your artistry on YouTube, FB, IG, and Twitter, and gain fans for what you already do so well — which is drumming!

Here are five young YouTube drummers who have made their marks online…

Nur Amira Syahira 2.07M subscribers 5,436,040 views for this video…

Gordo Drummer 941k subscribers 331,036 views for this video…

sina-drums 912K subscribers 581,404 views for this video…

Yoyoka Soma

113K subscribers

1,534,958 views for this video…