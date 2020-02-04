When Modern Drummer’s March 2020 cover artist, Maná’s Alex González, visited with fans at the Paiste booth during the 2020 NAMM Show, it quickly became one of the most buzzed-about events of the convention. Editor at large Billy Amendola was on hand, and in this video he chats with some of the Alex’s biggest fans, many of whom waited well over an hour to meet their hero and have him sign a copy of his MD cover. Thanks to Alex, Kelly Paiste, and the entire Paiste crew for helping stage such a unique and exciting event. Click here to read Alex’s Modern Drummer cover story.