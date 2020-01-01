

Win 12 Free Drum Lessons with the “Get Your Sticks Together” Giveaway

Whether you’ve been playing for a while, a beginning drummer, or just dreaming about becoming a drummer, you can win 12 free drum lessons to build your playing chops. Your local participating drum shop or music store that offers drum lessons will become your lesson headquarters.

Each month during the Percussion Marketing Council’s 25th Anniversary celebration, a randomly selected winner will receive 12 free drum lessons at their local drum shop or music store that offers private lessons. All paid for by the PMC through the PlayDrums.com “Get Your Sticks Together” promotion.

If you’re already studying drums or just want to get started, we’ll get you on your way to playing even better. It’s simple, easy, and no strings attached. What better way to improve your drumming than studying privately with a local professional teacher?

The “Get Your Sticks Together” entry form and all details can be found on the Percussion Marketing Council’s PlayDrums.com website. Just sign-up to be entered into the monthly contest drawing for the 12 lessons provided through your home-town drum shop or music store. Be sure to tell your local store about the campaign and get them to participate in the national registry for percussion lessons that will appear for each state on the PlayDrums.com website. It’s FREE for the local store and a perfect way to receive broad national exposure for the next 12 months.

GET BETTER ….GET STARTED …GET DRUMMING… in 2020 with 12 FREE DRUM LESSONS provided by the PMC, your local music store or drum shop, and PlayDrums.com/sticks.

** THE DETAILS: Each month a randomly selected winner will receive 12 free drum lesson coupons. The winner presents and redeems the weekly lesson coupon for each of the 30-minute drum lessons at their indicated music retailer as payment for their lesson. The retailer submits the coupon for the lesson to the PMC for reimbursement of $30.00 per private lesson. Total lesson value for each winner is $360.00. The contest-campaign giveaway is open to all U.S. residents age 10 years or older. Lesson coupons cannot be redeemed for cash.

Members of the Percussion Marketing Council include: Alfred Publishing, CB Drums, Clevelander Drum Company, Dancing Drum, Dixon Drums, Dream Cymbals & Gongs, DRUM!, Drum Channel, Drum Workshop, Drumhead, Ethnomusic, Gibraltar Hardware, Gon Bops, Gretsch Drums, Hal Leonard, HaMaR Percussion, Hudson Music, Istanbul Cymbals, Kat Electronic Drums, KoSA, Modern Drummer, Paiste, Percussion Plus, Progressive Music Center, PDP, RBI Music, Remo, Sabian, Sakae, Super Drum, Tycoon Percussion, Vater, Vic Firth, WFL III Drums, Yamaha, and Zildjian.