Yamaha bestowed the company’s Legacy in Education Award to Marc Dicciani and Tom Aungst at the annual Percussive Arts Society International Convention (PASIC), held November 13-16 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Presented by John Wittmann (senior director of artist relations and education) and Greg Crane (manager of artist relations for Yamaha Acoustic and DTX drums), the award recognizes distinguished Yamaha artists for their extraordinary service to music education.

“Marc and Tom are more than deserving of this recognition for their unwavering dedication to music education,” said Wittmann. “They are wonderful examples of leaders who dedicate their lives to teaching others, and we couldn’t be happier to present them with this award for their service to the arts.”

Marc Dicciani, dean of the College of Performing Arts at the University of The Arts (UArts) in Philadelphia, has contributed as an educator, drummer, clinician, and author, impacting the lives of countless percussion students and organizations. Tom Aungst has been involved in the Dartmouth, Massachusetts school system for the past twenty-four years and currently serves as the director of percussion at Dartmouth Public Schools.

Previous luminaries who’ve received the Yamaha Legacy in Education Awards at PASIC include James Campbell, Dave Samuels, Dave Weckl, Jim Petercsak, and Bob Breithaupt, among others.

For more information on the Yamaha Artists roster, visit www.yamaha.com/artists/.