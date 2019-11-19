Talking About Band and Gear

Hey MD readers! It’s Toxy Cruz here from the band Santa Cruz. I want to thank Modern Drummer for inviting me to be featured “On The Beat!” I’m a twenty-seven-year-old artist from Turku, Finland, and joined Santa Cruz in February 2019. We released our fourth album, Katharsis, in September 2019.

We are a four-piece rock band from Finland/Los Angeles, California. The lineup was born in LA, with Archie Cruz on guitar and vocals, Pav Cruz on guitar, and Ero Cruz on bass. Our first show was supporting Bon Jovi in Tallinn, Estonia. Hearing 50,000 people screaming and enjoying the show is why I love playing live. You can feel the vibes and that feeling is the most important thing for me in music and drumming.

I’ve always been a rock drummer at heart but still love to bring other genres into my style. I think it’s important to be open-minded. I prefer Pearl drums—12″, 14″, 16″ toms, 22″ bass drum, and 14″ Ian Paice signature snare. My cymbals are Meinl.

Thank you Modern Drummer for the opportunity and to all of you for reading!

Watch live footage of “Tell Me Why” from Rockfest, Finland

For more on the band, visit santacruzbandofficial.com.

Photo by Natalie Black