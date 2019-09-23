Jonathan Schang, drummer and leader of the neo-prog band District 97, has graciously invited Modern Drummer to premiere the group’s video to the song “Sheep,” from their upcoming album Screens. “Like many of D97’s pieces,” says Schang, “‘Sheep’ traverses a number of different moods and styles. This requires varied approaches on the kit, ranging from atmospheric cymbal swells to full-throttle progressive metal and groove-oriented playing. Finding ways to make all of this flow as seamlessly and musically as possible was challenging, but the end result is highly rewarding. It’s always a pleasure to be part of a band that pushes me to expand my creative impulses.”

Schang’s drive to explore is surely energized by encouraging words from prog idols like Bill Bruford and Mike Portnoy. “Screens is almost intimidatingly skillful,” says Bruford, “a tremendous refinement on previous work.” “District 97 continue to prove to be one of the most unique bands in modern prog,” adds Portnoy.

If you’re interested in seeing the band on its current Euro/U.K./Chicago Screening Tour, featuring shows with Flying Colors, Goblin, and Maschine, go to disctrict97.net/shows. Pre-order Screens now at http://district97.net/news/pre-order-screens-now.