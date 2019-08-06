Tours, Shows, and Inspirational Accomplishments

Hey MD family! My name is Lindsay Martin and I’m twenty-five years old. I grew up in upstate New York and moved to California after being accepted at the University of Southern California’s Popular Music Program.

I started playing drums when I was nine years old after being influenced by a mix of both John Bonham and Tommy Lee. Throughout my middle school/high school days I was in our symphonic, jazz, and marching band. By the time I was a freshman I was absolutely obsessed and passionate about drumming, and knew it was what I wanted to do for a living.

Since then, I have been a drummer in a variety of bands including DAYA, the Starbreakers, WASI, and more. In addition to drumming, I have been a backline tech at Lon Cohen Studio Rentals, providing professional concert/tour setups for Conan, Jimmy Kimmel Show, The Voice, The Ellen Show, and Coachella. I volunteer as a drum instructor at a rock and roll camp, where we mentor young girls on proper drumming techniques and band basics, as well as teach private lessons. I also performed on the season five finale episode of Glee!

I am now the drummer for Juliet Simms and we just ended our six-week run for the Rockstar Energy Disrupt Festival Tour, in addition to both Van’s Warped Tour shows. In total, we had twenty-five show dates, across twenty different states and Toronto. We performed alongside the Used, Sum 41, Thrice, Circa Survive, Atreyu, The Story so Far, Sleeping with Sirens, and many more.

Pursuing my dreams has not always been easy; at birth I was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition called epidermolysis bullosa, which has no known cure and produces painful blisters all over my body caused by friction, scratches, bug bites, etc. (especially my hands). Having this condition can sometimes make drumming painful, but throughout the years, I’ve learned to cope and it has shaped me into the musician and person I am today. I hope to use these experiences to inspire young people to help them overcome their own personal obstacles, showing them that if I can accomplish my dreams, they can too!

My go-to gear that I always have with me is my Vater Power 5A Acorn drumsticks and my Pork Pie Patina Brass 7×14 snare drum. Thank you all for checking in!

For more info, visit www.youtube.com/drummerlinz, www.instagram.com/drummerlinz/ and www.instagram.com/thejulietsimms/.