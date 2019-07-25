A Modern Drummer Subscriber Exclusive Contest

Modern Drummer continues its’ Give The Drummer Some…VIP exclusive experiences with admission to Carl Palmer’s Prog Rock Camp in Philadelphia, PA, on November 8, 9, 10, 2019.

About the Camp:

A musical learning experience for drummers, guitarists, bassists, keyboardists and vocalists. Featuring Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy And Very Special Guests!

CELEBRITY MUSICIAN MASTER CLASSES FOR DRUMS, GUITAR, BASS, CHAPMAN STICK, KEYBOARDS, AND VOICE!

MUSIC INDUSTRY SEMINARS!

PERFORM IN ONE OF THE MUSIC CAMPER PROG BANDS!

SEE A FULL CARL PALMER’S ELP LEGACY CONCERT!

You can perform at this camp with one of the Progressive Rock Camp bands assembled by Joel Simches – Coordinator for the YES Cruise late night jam sessions

A special Q&A with Carl, his band & guests including: Paul Bielatowicz; Simon Fitzpatrick; Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal; Derek Sherinian; and others!

VIP Seating at the CARL PALMER’S ELP LEGACY concert featuring the legendary music of EMERSON LAKE & PALMER

PLUS! Special Carl Palmer Art Event

Manufacturers’ reps on hand to discuss instruments and equipment and a special collection of ELP memorabilia!

The camp is taking place at 2300 Arena, 2300 South Swanson Street, Philadelphia, PA on November 8, 9, 10, 2019.

About the Contest:

Modern Drummer and Carl are teaming up to give one current MD Subscriber, plus one guest*, admission to Carl Palmer’s Prog Rock Camp. *Guest will have access to everything except the seminars and master classes. For more details about the camp, visit: www.carlpalmer.com.

Airfare, hotel accommodations, travel insurance, taxes, ground transportation, any expenses while at the camp are NOT included. Deadline for entry is October 15, 2019.

Official Rules