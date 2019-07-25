A Modern Drummer Subscriber Exclusive Contest

 

 

 

Modern Drummer continues its’ Give The Drummer Some…VIP exclusive experiences with admission to Carl Palmer’s Prog Rock Camp in Philadelphia, PA, on November 8, 9, 10, 2019.

About the Camp: 

A musical learning experience for drummers, guitarists, bassists, keyboardists and vocalists. Featuring Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy And Very Special Guests!

  • CELEBRITY MUSICIAN MASTER CLASSES FOR DRUMS, GUITAR, BASS, CHAPMAN STICK, KEYBOARDS, AND VOICE!
  • MUSIC INDUSTRY SEMINARS!
  • PERFORM IN ONE OF THE MUSIC CAMPER PROG BANDS!
  • SEE A FULL CARL PALMER’S ELP LEGACY CONCERT!
  • You can perform at this camp with one of the Progressive Rock Camp bands assembled by Joel Simches – Coordinator for the YES Cruise late night jam sessions
  • A special Q&A with Carl, his band & guests including: Paul Bielatowicz; Simon Fitzpatrick; Ron “Bumblefoot” Thal; Derek Sherinian; and others!
  • VIP Seating at the CARL PALMER’S ELP LEGACY concert featuring the legendary music of EMERSON LAKE & PALMER
  • PLUS! Special Carl Palmer Art Event
  • Manufacturers’ reps on hand to discuss instruments and equipment and a special collection of ELP memorabilia!

The camp is taking place at 2300 Arena, 2300 South Swanson Street, Philadelphia, PA on November 8, 9, 10, 2019.

About the Contest: 

Modern Drummer and Carl are teaming up to give one current MD Subscriber, plus one guest*, admission to Carl Palmer’s Prog Rock Camp. *Guest will have access to everything except the seminars and master classes. For more details about the camp, visit: www.carlpalmer.com.

Airfare, hotel accommodations, travel insurance, taxes, ground transportation, any expenses while at the camp are NOT included. Deadline for entry is October 15, 2019.

Official Rules

One entry per email address accepted.

Please provide the information below to be entered into the contest. Good luck!
No information will be shared with any company or organization not specifically affiliated with this particular contest promotion.

* Indicates required field

*First Name

*Last Name


*Your Email

*Your Address

*City

*State

*Zip

*Country

*Phone

*Please copy the following in the field below: captcha


Yes, please send me more information regarding this and other Carl Palmer Camps.
Yes, please send me more information regarding future Modern Drummer sponsored contests.

