Throughout May’s International Drum Month, the Percussion Marketing Council (PMC) is encouraging drummers and want-to-be drummers to visit a participating music retailer to learn how they can begin drumming and enter to win the PMC’s “Roadie for a Day” contest. This Grand Prize package includes a day behinds the scenes with backstage passes, meet and greet with national touring drummer Cindy Blackman Santana, and free concert.

Participating music stores or drum shops (listed at: https://www.playdrums.com/2019idm) will have a life-size Cindy Blackman Santana displays with entry information for customers visiting their store.

For more information visit www.playdrums.com.