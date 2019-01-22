What’s up MD readers! What a thrill it is to be a part of the Modern Drummer family. Thank you for having me! For those of you who are scratching your heads wondering, “who is this guy?” allow me introduce myself. My name is Anthony Sonetti and I play drums in the band Badflower.

This past year has been a wild ride for us all. After touring most of 2017 in support of our EP Temper, we signed to our new label Big Machine/John Varvatos Records and immediately started working on our first full-length album. After self-producing Temper in our garage back home in Los Angeles, we decided to work with a producer we have always admired, Noah Shain. Working with Noah was a great experience for us. He kept things fun when we got frustrated, and also pushed us to play better and get the best take possible. Being a drummer himself, he definitely whooped my butt into shape and helped me deliver what I consider the best work I’ve done to date. Thank you Noah!

Our latest single “Ghost” hit number three at rock radio. Lyrically, the song is pretty heavy and tackles difficult subjects such as suicide, depression, and mental illness. It’s important for us to bring awareness to what some people may be going through in those moments and how it can affect the people around them.

We’ve been on tour in the US, headlining and supporting bands we love like From Ashes to New, A Perfect Circle, and the Wrecks. We also had shows at the iHeartRadio Music Festival, Louder Than Life, Rock Allegiance, and Freakers’ Ball. And we made our network television debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden!

With our new album Ok, I’m Sick release in February 2019, we look forward to playing many more shows and reaching fans all across the world. Thanks for reading!

My current tour setup includes Ludwig Classic Maple drums—16×24 bass drum, 16×18 floor tom, 10×14 rack tom, and a 6.5×14 Supraphonic snare drum with Puresound 30 strand snare wires. I play 2002 Paiste cymbals: 20″ crash, 20″ Medium crash, 22″ crash, 24″ ride, and 14″ Signature Sound Edge hi-hats. The gear rounds out with DW 5000/9000 series hardware, Remo drumheads, Shure in-ear monitors, and Vater 1A sticks.

Watch the video for “Ghost” here:

For tour dates and more, visit http://www.badflowermusic.com.