In this episode Mike and Mike discuss New York–based jazz drummer Jonathan Barber. The education segment focuses on setting and reassessing short- and long-term goals. Up for review are the 6 Pro model in-ear monitors from Ultimate Ears, which were engineered especially for drummers. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

Show Notes

Modern Drummer subscription options

MikesLessons.com subscription options

www.patreon.com/mikedawsondrums

UE 6 Pro in-ears

Jonathan Barber Up & Coming interview

Dream Cymbals and Gongs YouTube

