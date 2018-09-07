In this episode Mike and Mike dig into the October 2018 issue and discuss featured artist Tony “Rico” Nichols, who has been touring with hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar. Up for review are a handful of Masters series Dry and Extra Dry rides by Paiste. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.

