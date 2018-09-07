In this episode Mike and Mike dig into the October 2018 issue and discuss featured artist Tony “Rico” Nichols, who has been touring with hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar. Up for review are a handful of Masters series Dry and Extra Dry rides by Paiste. After fielding a few listener questions, the show concludes with picks of the week.
Show Notes
Modern Drummer subscription offers
MikesLessons.com subscription options
www.patreon.com/mikedawsondrums
Tony “Rico” Nichols feature
“Tooling With Perspectives” article
Paiste Masters Dry and Extra Dry rides
Modern Drummer Podcast With Mike and Mike is a show that explores the topics that drummers love the most. Sit in during weekly conversations between Modern Drummer managing editor, Mike Dawson, and MikesLessons.com founder and MD columnist, Mike Johnston, as they geek out on drumming technique, practice methods, and favorite exercises and offer insight on the latest gear and industry happenings. For additional episodes visit: moderndrummer.com/mikeandmikepodcast