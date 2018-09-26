September 23rd marked the conclusion of the Percussion Marketing Council (PMC) 2018 International Drum Month promotion with the “Roadie for a Day” grand prize winner meeting Def Leppard’s Rick Allen at the San Diego, CA concert. Contest winner Bradley Biggs from Anaheim, CA, spent the day at the Petco Stadium, meeting with Allen backstage, and experiencing what it’s like to be a professional touring drummer, including band sound-check and all-access Def Leppard concert.

Biggs was one of more than 1200 entries submitted online through the PMC’s PlayDrums.com website. The PMC’s International Drum Month promotion reaches beyond the music industry through targeted social media marketing to create excitement for drums and drumming, while helping drive new drummer-customers to local music stores or drum shops during the month-long May campaign.

The “Roadie for a Day” backstage experience started early in the day with a detailed tour of Allen’s drum kit with Def Leppard drum tech Jeff Diffner. He went in-depth on the inner workings of Allen’s drums as well as the Def Leppard live show. Allen surprised contest winner Biggs by showing up backstage earlier than expected. Biggs was floored when Allen walked up to him and said, “Hi Bradley, I’m Rick and it’s a pleasure to meet you.”

Biggs commented after the concert, “While it’s music that makes a band, it is an enduring spirit of perseverance that makes Def Leppard. Rick Allen particularly embodies this spirit and serves as a fountain of musical and emotional inspiration in my life. While I have previously attended other Def Leppard concerts, but this year on behalf of the Percussion Marketing Council, I got to experience my favorite music in an entirely new way. It was truly an honor of a lifetime to be chosen as the winner of the PMC’s 2018 Roadie for a Day contest.”