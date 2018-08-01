How goes it, my fellow MD readers! Jess Margera here. So I’m fixing to tell you about CKY’s latest album, The Phoenix. We recorded it at Rancho de la Luna and of course I had to use its vintage Ludwigs. I can’t even count how many legendary albums were recorded with those drums.

I was really trying to crossbreed desert meets funk, Brant Bjork with some Dennis Chambers mixed in, and “Kyuss meets P Funk” if you will. CKY is great for experimenting with different styles; all of our albums have a pretty wide palette. On The Phoenix, I got to flirt with some hard rock and metal on songs like “Wiping Off The Dead,” “Days of Self-Destruction,” and “Lies From You,” but I had the most fun doing straight up funk four on the floor tunes like “Unknown Enemy” and “The Other Ones.”

My go-to gear includes a Ludwig Maple 24″ kick, 14″ rack, 18″ floor, and 7×14 snare, and I play Paiste 2002 cymbals—14″ hi-hats, two 18″ crashes, a 22″ ride, and a 20″ China.

If you fancy some in the pocket grooves with your rock and roll, I think you shall indeed dig it. I hope to catch up with some of you on the road this summer as CKY is heading out on our first headlining North American tour in quite some time. We will be hitting Lollapalooza, Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, Psycho Las Vegas, and Blue Ridge Rockfest!

Check out CKY on tour:

AUGUST

1 – Toronto, ON @ Opera House

2 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

3 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

4 – Louisville, KY @ Diamonds

5 – St Louis, MO @ Fubar

7 – Fargo, ND @ Sanctuary

8 – Iowa City, IA @ Gabes

9 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theater

10 – Sturgis, ND @ Iron Horse Saloon

11 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios

12 – Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theatre

14 – Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre

15 – Seattle, WA @ Revolution

16 – Portland, OR @ Dantes

17 – Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas

19 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee

21 – Lubbock, TX @ Jakes

23 – Dallas, TX @ Trees

24 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

25 – San Antonio, TX @ ACMH

27 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Bazaar

31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

SEPTEMBER

1 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

Photo by Jimmy Hubbard