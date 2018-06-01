Grand Prize: 6×14 Ahead titanium snare drum with Trick throw-off and a pair of Silver Anniversary Limited Edition laser-engraved Ahead drumsticks.

1st Prize: A four-piece set of Ahead Armor cases and a pair of Silver Anniversary Limited Edition laser-engraved Ahead drumsticks.

2nd Prize: The Wicked Chops practice pad and a pair of Silver Anniversary Limited Edition laser-engraved Ahead drumsticks.

The Ahead titanium snare has a 1mm engraved shell, chrome hardware, chrome S-hoops, a Trick multi-step throw-off, and Fat Cat dual-adjustable wires.

The Ahead Silver Anniversary 5BLTD drumsticks are individually laser engraved with and shipped with a matching certificate of authenticity.

Ahead Armor cases feature Revolution’s patented TruForm design in which the shape of each case corresponds to the shape of the drum and its mounting hardware. Sizes included are 8×10, 9×12, 16×16 and 18×22.

The Wicked Chops practice pad is designed to help improve accuracy, dynamic control, power, speed, and endurance.

Enter today!

One entry per email address accepted. Please provide the information below to be entered into the contest. Good luck!

No information will be shared with any company or organization not specifically affiliated with this particular contest promotion. * Indicates required field *First Name

*Last Name



*Your Email



*Your Address



*City



*State



*Zip



*Country



Phone

Yes, I would like to receive emails from Big Bang Distribution and its affiliates about exciting new products, special offers, and information. I can unsubscribe at any time.

Yes, please send me more information regarding Modern Drummer and its affiliates about new products, special offers, and information. I can unsubscribe at any time.

Consumer Disclosure: 1. To enter, visit www.moderndrummer.com between the dates below and look for the Big Bang Contest button (one entry per email address). 2. ODDS OF WINNING DEPEND ON THE NUMBER OF ELIGIBLE ENTRIES RECEIVED. 3. CONTEST BEGINS JUNE 1, 2018, AND ENDS AUGUST 31, 2018. 4. Prize Drawing: Winners will be selected by random drawing on September 5, 2018. Winners will be notified by phone or email on or about September 6, 2018. 5. Employees, and their immediate families, of Modern Drummer, Big Bang Distribution, and their affiliates are ineligible. 6. Sponsor is not responsible for lost, misdirected, and/or delayed entries. 7. Open to residents of the U.S. and Canada, 18 years of age or older. Void in Quebec, Canada; Florida; New York; and where prohibited by law. 8. One prize awarded per household per contest. 9. Prizes: Grand Prize: One (1) winner will receive one (1) 6×14 Ahead titanium snare and one (1) pair of 25th Anniversary Limited Edition 5B Ahead drumsticks. Approximate retail value $1,138. 1st Prize: (1) one four-piece Ahead Armor Case set and (one) 1 pair of 25th Anniversary Limited Edition 5B Ahead drumsticks. Approximate retail value $453. 2nd Prize: (1) Wicked Chops practice pad and (one) 1 pair of 25th Anniversary Limited Edition 5B Ahead drumsticks. Approximate retail value $78. Approximate retail value of contest is $1,665. 10. Sponsored by Modern Drummer Publications, Inc., 271 Route 46 W, H-212, Fairfield, NJ 07004, 973-239-4140. 11. This game subject to the complete Official Rules. For a copy of the complete Official Rules or the winners’ names, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to: Modern Drummer Publications/BigBangDist/Official Rules/Winners List, 271 Route 46 W, H-212, Fairfield, NJ 07004.