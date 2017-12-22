From Maynard Ferguson to David Lee Roth, and all ten seasons of the hit T.V. series Friends to Ringo Starr and Elton John. The Bissonette brothers have overcome the greatest odds to remain consistently relevant in an industry that’s constantly changing. Watch as Gregg and Matt Bissonette jam, talk about their life in music, and share their story. The first video includes a fully improvised jam from the brothers that not only demonstrates their vast musical vocabulary, but their synergy as musical brothers as well. The second video features a full-length interview from the brothers as they dive deep into their story as brothers and world-class musicians. We sincerely hope you enjoy these two incredible videos from our Industry Spotlight series.

Special thanks to every at Dixon Drums for helping to make this possible!

Bissonette Bros Jam & Interview

Bissonette Bros Full-Length Interview