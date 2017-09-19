Black Sabbath drummer Bill Ward, Dream Theater keyboardist Jordan Rudess, bass virtuoso Billy Sheehan, and other metal royalty will be featured in the Annual Hall of Heavy Metal History Induction Ceremony. The 2018 All-Star Induction Ceremony takes place Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at the Anaheim Wyndham Garden Grove, Anaheim CA. Television and radio legend Eddie Trunk will host the event.

An All-Star Jam, and surprise artists will part of the ceremony. Budderside will perform as special guests. Proceeds to benefit the Ronnie James Dio Stand Up And Shout Cancer Fund.

The 2018 Hall of Heavy Metal History Inductees Include :

Bill Ward (Black Sabbath, Ward One)

Lzzy Hale (Halestorm)

Billy Sheehan (David Lee Roth, Mr. Big, The Winery Dogs)

Carmine Appice (Ozzy, Michael Schenker, Paul Stanley), Induction by Vinny Appice

Anvil

Jordan Rudess (Dream Theater, Rudess/Morgenstein)

Riot

Metal Mike Chlasciak (Halford, Painmuseum, Courtesy of Marshall Amps)

Munsey Ricci (President, Skateboard Marketing)

Exodus

Sammy Ash (COO, Sam Ash Music)

The late Elliott Rubinson (Dean Guitars, with Rubinson family accepting the Induction)

Plus an All- Star Jam and Surprise Guests!!

TICKETS: www.thehallofheavymetalhistory.org

General Admission Seating : $34.99

Sponsors: Pepsi, Zildjian cymbals, TotalRock.com, Metaltalk.net, Modern Drummer magazine,

Pro-Mark drumsticks, Riola Design, Marshall amps.