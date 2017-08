Barry Kerch of Shinedown is actioning off one of his stage-played snare drums and a meet and greet to benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Listen in here: https://is.gd/a2LYEw

The auction is open from July 25th through August 4th, 2017.

To bid on this drum visit https://is.gd/b7OTdK

Instagram Facebook Twitter