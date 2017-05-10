Audix Announces Giveaway of Gold D6 Drum Microphone

Your Rating User Rating : 0 ( 0 votes )

Audix, a leading manufacturer of application-specific vocal and instrument microphones, has announced that in celebration of International Drum Month the company will be giving away one custom-made, gold-plated D6, dynamic instrument microphone.

The D6 is Audix’s flagship instrument microphone and has accompanied many of the world’s best drummers on stage and in the studio. Its iconic design makes it easily recognizable from other kick drum microphones and it’s standard black-anodized look has only been altered on a few occasions, with a silver model available and a limited-edition D6A, which was created in 2014 to celebrate Audix’s thirtieth year in business.

“The D6 is definitely the microphone that many people think of when they think of Audix,” says Chris Doss, vice president of sales and marketing. “At Audix, we are all musicians and music lovers, so it’s natural that we wanted to do something big to celebrate International Drum Month and drummers around the world. We hope whoever wins the Gold D6 will not only appreciate its rarity, but will also use the D6 to get a killer low-end sound on-stage and in studio.”

The Gold D6 giveaway will run through the month of May, concluding at 11:59 pm PT on May 31, 2017.

To be entered into the giveaway, visit www.audixusa.com/goldD6 or go to Audix’s Facebook or Twitter pages.