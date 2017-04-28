Auckland Drum Festival Celebrates Drumming Community

Your Rating User Rating : 0 ( 0 votes )

The inaugural Auckland Drum Festival was held at the Auckland Show Grounds, NZ on February 18, 2017.

The diverse lineup featured local drumming groups displaying their talents, including Pipe Drummers, Celtic, Kids Drum Line, and Taiko drummers. The clinicians included Russ Miller and Andre Boyd (USA), NZ drumming legend Frank Gibson Jr., and Sydney-based drum educator Bruce Aitken.

Fans turned out in great numbers and the local drumming community showed tremendous support with booths and the latest products. There were also a number of seminars including drumming for children with Pete Warren and a restoration workshop by Grant Sutherland.

The Auckland Drum Festival was powered by the Rock Shop and is the brainchild of Jody Sampionius and Mike Piane. Plans are afoot for next year’s festival.