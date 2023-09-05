Modern Drummer’s 2023 Hall of Fame Inductee: Alex Van Halen

The latest induction into the Modern Drummer Hall of Fame is… Alex Van Halen!

The original drummer and co-founder of Van Halen has left his mark on entire eras of rock music, from his scrappy early days in Mammoth to the glam metal juggernaut we know him as today. Alex Van Halen joins an esteemed group of Modern Drummer Hall of Famers, including John Bonham, Buddy Rich, Max Roach, Ringo Starr, and 2022’s Hall of Fame inductee, Taylor Hawkins.

After forming several bands with his brother, Eddie, Alex Van Halen began his long tenure with Van Halen in 1977 and never looked back. He became instrumental to the band’s electrifying, dramatic sound, leading the rhythm section on standout Van Halen hits like “Ain’t Talkin’ ’bout Love,” “Unchained,” and “Panama.” His double bass pedal work throughout “Hot For Teacher” was deeply influential, combining technical prowess with a restless, thoroughly original drum composition. Despite their lineup changes throughout the late ’80s and 1990s, Alex Van Halen and his brother remained the heart and soul of the band, and his legacy both behind the kit and in the music world is inspiring and noteworthy.

Alex Van Halen has appeared on the cover of Modern Drummer four times: 1983, 1993, 2008, and most recently in March of 2021. He’s appeared various other times in Modern Drummer issues throughout the last five decades. Revisit some of Alex Van Halen’s career highlights and extensive interviews with Modern Drummer here. Advertisement

Alex Van Halen’s 2023 Modern Drummer Hall of Fame induction arrives with the release of our 2023 Reader’s Poll, found in our September issue.

See below for the complete list of Modern Drummer Hall of Fame inductees.

The Modern Drummer Hall Of Fame, 1979-2022

2023 Alex Van Halen

2022 Taylor Hawkins

2021 Sheila E.

2020 Nicko McBrain

2019 Dave Grohl

2018 Clyde Stubblefield

2017 Peter Erskine

2016 Vic Firth

2015 Ian Paice

2014 Carmine Appice

2013 Bernard Purdie

2012 Phil Collins

2011 Jim Chapin

2010 Hal Blaine

2009 Mitch Mitchell

2008 Ginger Baker

2007 Jack DeJohnette

2006 Charlie Watts

2005 Stewart Copeland

2004 Mike Portnoy

2003 Simon Phillips

2002 Steve Smith

2001 Dennis Chambers

2000 Dave Weckl

1999 Roy Haynes

1998 Ringo Starr

1997 Terry Bozzio

1996 Vinnie Colaiuta

1995 Elvin Jones

1994 Larrie Londin

1993 Jeff Porcaro

1992 Max Roach

1991 Art Blakey

1990 Bill Bruford

1989 Carl Palmer

1988 Joe Morello

1987 Billy Cobham

1986 Tony Williams

1985 Louie Bellson

1984 Steve Gadd

1983 Neil Peart

1982 Keith Moon

1981 John Bonham

1980 Buddy Rich

1979 Gene Krupa