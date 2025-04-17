Zak Starkey Reflects on Departure From The Who After Nearly 30 Years Behind the Kit

In a heartfelt message shared this week, longtime Who drummer Zak Starkey addressed his unexpected departure from the legendary rock band—a group he’s been associated with since the mid-1990s. The news comes as a shock to many fans, especially considering Starkey’s deep personal connection to the band and his three-decade contribution to their sound.

Starkey, son of Beatles drummer Ringo Starr and godson of the late Keith Moon, joined The Who during their 1996 Quadrophenia tour and has been a mainstay in their live performances ever since. Known for his powerful yet musical approach behind the kit, Starkey managed to strike a rare balance—honoring Moon’s chaotic genius while maintaining his own identity as a player.

In his statement, Starkey expressed a mixture of appreciation and disappointment:

“Being part of The Who for nearly 30 years has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” he wrote. “Keith was a massive influence, and to be trusted with those songs was something I never took lightly.” Advertisement

The drummer also revealed that he had recently recovered from a serious medical issue involving blood clots in his leg—an event that briefly sidelined him earlier this year. He was quick to clarify, however, that the issue had been resolved and posed no lasting threat to his drumming.

Despite his assurances, rumors had swirled in recent weeks about tension within the band following a pair of benefit concerts in London. While Starkey didn’t directly address the circumstances of his dismissal, he admitted he was “surprised and saddened” by the turn of events.

“It’s tough when you give your heart to something for so long and it ends this way,” he said. “But I’ve got nothing but love for the music and the memories.”

Starkey now plans to focus on his family and upcoming projects, including the May release of Domino Bones, the debut album from Mantra of the Cosmos—a psychedelic supergroup featuring Noel Gallagher—and a forthcoming autobiography. Advertisement

For drummers around the world, Zak Starkey’s career with The Who is a testament to legacy, adaptability, and longevity. Stepping into one of the most iconic drummer roles in rock history is no small feat, and Starkey did so with class, energy, and creativity.

Though The Who have yet to name a permanent replacement, speculation continues to grow. But one thing is certain—whoever takes that seat will be following in the footsteps of a player who didn’t just fill in; he belonged.

Thank you, Zak, for nearly three decades of thunder, groove, and soul.