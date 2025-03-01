Search
The Neil Peart Spirit of Drumming Scholarship is now accepting applications for its 2025 program.

01st Mar 2025

The Neil Peart Spirit of Drumming Scholarship presents a unique opportunity to inspire and nurture the talent of a young drummer and help develop and the next generation of drumming talent. The award honors the many talents and humanity of the legendary Neil Peart. The scholarship is presented by Modern Drummer, Carrie Nuttall-Peart, Olivia Peart, David Frangioni, Rob Silverman, and Dennis Wolfe of Universal Music Enterprises.

The selected scholarship recipient will receive:

  • One year of private drum lessons with Modern Drummer worldwide education innovator Rob Silverman
  • Modern Drummer All Access subscription
  • Rush special editions from Universal Music Enterprises
  • Modern Drummer merchandise

Eligibility is open to drummers aged 14 to 21 who are not professional musicians and have no sponsorships or contracts that conflict with the scholarship’s purpose. Applicants must submit a two-minute video showcasing their drumming skills and a short essay detailing how Neil Peart’s playing and legacy have influenced them, as well as the significance that this scholarship would make on their drumming journey.

Applications for the 2025 scholarship will be accepted from March 1, 2025, to April 1, 2025.

Enter now!

